Ryan Reynolds's sarcastic quip on spending quarantine with kids

While fatherhood is his dream, it appears Ryan Reynolds is starting to feel the effects of having to parent around the clock.

With no schools available to split the load with, the actor expressed his growing exhaustion over it all, in a short and sweet one-liner to Hoda Kotb on The Today Show.

He was even quoted saying, "I am not living paycheck to paycheck like so many people across the country are and the world.”

"But you know for me, the best — I would say obviously is the time spending with family, with my kids, having an incredibly concentrated amount of time with them during a period in their lives that I'll never get back."

However, his conclusion was what left the audience in fits, "If I'm to pick the worst thing, it's probably the incredibly concentrated amount of time I've had with my kids in a time that I'll never get back.”