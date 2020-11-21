Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Nov 21 2020
Meghan Markle lauded by millennials for ‘escaping the clutches’ of royal family

Saturday Nov 21, 2020

The internet went up in flames after the new season of The Crown brought brought to light undisclosed secrets involving the British royal family. 

And while the new season of the Netflix original show depicted a timeline of the British royal family from decades ago, many couldn’t help but observe how it echoed the current situation of the royal fold as well.

Some social media users though Princess Diana’s story on the show actually mirrored what Meghan Markle went through in the royal family, in a discreet and subtle move by the makers of the regal series.

Here are some of the most spot-on Twitter reactions of how the royals faced the wrath after the new season’s release: 


