Romantic comedy, veteran actress win big at Chinese-language 'Oscars'

A veteran actress and a romantic comedy stole the limelight at this year’s Golden Horse Awards, the Chinese-speaking world’s version of the Oscars, in Taiwan on Saturday, with China largely absent for a second year following a dispute over politics.



“My Missing Valentine”, a Taiwanese movie about a post office worker who wakes up to discover Valentine’s Day has passed without her knowing, won five awards, including best film and best director.

But it was veteran Taiwan actress Chen Shu-fang, 81 and in the business for more than six decades, who got possibly the warmest reception.

She won for two different films, getting the best supporting actress for “Dear Tenant” and best leading actress for “Little Big Women”, both complex family dramas.

Not only had she never won before, she had never been nominated for the prize previously.

“Even if I can no longer walk, I want the director to write a wheelchair role for me,” Chen said.

Politics was not entirely absent, with Jill Li’s “Lost Course”, about the Chinese “democracy village” of Wukan which rose up against corruption, taking the award for best documentary.--Reuters