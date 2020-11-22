Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Nov 22 2020
By
Web Desk

TikTok sensation Dixie D'Amelio invites wrath over racially offensive video

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 22, 2020

Dixie D'Amelio slammed for dancing in viral video having racial slurs

Top TikTok Dixie D'Amelio is under the eye of storm after she was called out for her recent video. 

She was recently cancelled for showing disrespect towards private chef Aaron May, for which she received backlash from fellow TikTok stars, including Trisha Paytas.

Responding to Paytas, Dixie shot a video wherein she can be seen dancing to the N-word. She captioned her post, "I couldn't find the sound for this dance so I chose a random one. Hope that's okay!! Anyways let's get back to the RENEGADE!!"

Hell broke loose after Dixie's insensitivity, leading her followers to shun her on the video-sharing app.

After the backlash, she deleted the clip and apologised for her action, "i posted a tiktok with the intention of making a point that didn't need to be made," she wrote shared on Twitter on Friday night.

"i took it down and i sincerely apologize for posting it in the first place and am so thankful for everyone. i'm wishing you all a great weekend and thank you again for the love and support," she added.

In the comments, she added, "nah it was dumb and tone deaf of me."

Responding to the matter, Paytas slammed Dixie saying, "@dixiedamelio I said this 10 years ago and have since apologized numerous times. u danced and smiled to it YESTERDAY! where's ur apology ?? Not cool in 2020 girl."

More From Entertainment:

Jessica Mulroney signed contract she won't use Meghan Markle's name for publicity

Jessica Mulroney signed contract she won't use Meghan Markle's name for publicity
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry retain ownership of Frogmore Cottage despite Princess Eugenie settling in?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry retain ownership of Frogmore Cottage despite Princess Eugenie settling in?
Prince Harry to be left in tears if he watches 'The Crown'

Prince Harry to be left in tears if he watches 'The Crown'
Kate Middleton shut Meghan Markle outside close-knit friend circle

Kate Middleton shut Meghan Markle outside close-knit friend circle

Pregnant Hilary Duff in quarantine after coming into close contact with COVID patient

Pregnant Hilary Duff in quarantine after coming into close contact with COVID patient
'Lonely teen Princess Diana gobbled up by the royal family:' royal expert

'Lonely teen Princess Diana gobbled up by the royal family:' royal expert

Royal disaster: When Windsor Castle went up in flames after massive fire broke out

Royal disaster: When Windsor Castle went up in flames after massive fire broke out
Romantic comedy, veteran actress win big at Chinese-language 'Oscars'

Romantic comedy, veteran actress win big at Chinese-language 'Oscars'
Ertugrul's Banu Çiçek looks gorgeous in latest picture

Ertugrul's Banu Çiçek looks gorgeous in latest picture

Prince Charles used Princess Diana’s love of fashion ‘against her’: report

Prince Charles used Princess Diana’s love of fashion ‘against her’: report
People will come away loathing Prince Charles after watching 'The Crown' says UK TV presenter

People will come away loathing Prince Charles after watching 'The Crown' says UK TV presenter

John Legend, Carrie Underwood drop holiday themed track ‘Hallelujah'

John Legend, Carrie Underwood drop holiday themed track ‘Hallelujah'

Latest

view all