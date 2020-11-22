Lukas Gage puts director on blast for insulting his apartment: ‘You’re not on mute’

Euphoria actor Lukas Gage has come in guns blazing against a director who insulted the size of his apartment without knowing his mic was unmuted during the whole exchange.

An Instagram page posted the explosive exchange over on Instagram and the star began trending on social media soon after.



In the clip the director can be heard saying, "These poor people live in these tiny apartments. Like, I'm looking at his background and he's got his TV and, you know—"



But no sooner than that can Lucas can be heard, reminding the director, "You're not muted. I know it’s a shitty apartment. Give me this job so I can get a better one....Listen, I'm living in a four by four box. It's fine."

Check out the video below:



