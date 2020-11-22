'Kate Middleton and Camilla avoided eye contact at Meghan Markle, Harry's wedding'

Sean Smith, the author of "Meghan Misunderstood", revealed in his book that Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall had to make eye contact during the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry tied the knot withe former American actress Meghan Markle in May 2018.

Detailing the reaction of royal family members to the wedding, the biographer wrote, “Prince Charles read and re-read the order of service as if it was the latest fascinating issue of Country Life magazine; his wife Camilla and Kate Middleton were desperately trying not to make eye contact with each other.”

According to the author, the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Cornwall had to avoid eye contact, "or else they would erupt in a fit of giggle."

UK's Daily Express reported that Kate Middleton and Camilla appear to have developed a close bond over the years, and are frequently shown to enjoy each other’s company.

The pair often stand side by side during royal events such as Trooping the Colour.



