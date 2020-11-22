Prince William petrified over fatherhood struggles: 'I worry an awful lot'

Can't connect right now! retry
Despite being a seasoned dad to three young kids, Prince William “worries an awful lot” about his parenting tactics and whether they are serving his children well.

The father-of-three touched on his struggles during a Zoom call with men who transformed their familial lives with the help of one-on-one courses from Future Men.

During the conversation, the prince brought up his personal fears by asking the other gentlemen, “How does Future Men find some of these other guys out there who have not got the realisation, or the wherewithal if you like, to go looking for services like Future Men and be able to build on a happy future as a father?”

"Because I worry an awful lot, a lot of dads out there who just don't know what to do, and they don't know where to go. And they may not have such good - either grounding, foundations or support around them to be able to know what to do."

During the course of that same conversation, one of the fathers, Sarit Chaturvedi, admitted, "Parenting is probably the only sort of job if you can call it - it is a very, very difficult job - that we're not given any hands-on approach on. You know, any other job you enter, you are shown the ropes. At the time it's completely new to you, it's very scary actually being a parent for the first time."

The Duchess was also present during the conversation and admitted that she finds it a “shame” that not many services like these exist for nervous fathers.

After all, "Dads play such an important role it shouldn't be a bad thing to reach out for help and advice."

