Sunday Nov 22 2020
Charli D'Amelio hits 100 million followers on TikTok

Sunday Nov 22, 2020

American social media star Charli D'Amelio has become the first TikToker to hit 100 million followers on the Chinse-owned app.

The teen sensation reached the milestone a couple of days after she was caught up in a video scandal which also involved her sister Dixie D'Amelio.

Charli lost over one million followers after she and her sister Dixie D'Amelio got embroiled in a controversy over a video.

The duo is being called out for their questionable behaviour towards private chef Aaron May in the video that marks the debut episode of their family's new YouTube series Dinner With The D'Amelios.

The clip, featuring popular makeup guru James Charles, showcases Dixie D'Amelio being unkind towards chef May when he presents her a plate of paellas.


