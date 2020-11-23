Can't connect right now! retry
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly make red carpet debut as a couple at AMAs 2020

Monday Nov 23, 2020

American actor Megan Fox and singer Machine Gun Kelly have been all over the news lately with their romance.

Now, the lovebirds have officially made their red carpet debut as a couple as the two stepped out, dressed their best, for the American Music Awards 2020 on Sunday.

The pair was a sight to behold as they remained inseparable throughout. The Transformers star donned a jewel-green asymmetrical top with an A-line skirt by Azzi & Osta while her beau rocked a white open top and pants paired with silver boots.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have officially made their red carpet debut as a couple 

Earlier, the two had spoken about their relationship with Nylon magazine. Kelly had said: "Love is not what’s being encouraged now. In fact, it’s exactly the opposite: Everything now is isolation, dehumanization, separation.”

“And [expletive], dude, you have in your head that you’re this rock star, with multiple women and all that… So finding someone that can take you out of the fast lane and make sure that you're safe, because at any minute you can crash—I love that it can evolve into that.”

The Weeknd arrives at the AMAs with his face in bandages

Alan Rickman's diaries to be published into a book

Charli D'Amelio hits 100 million followers on TikTok

Meghan Markle may ‘never’ return to Instagram: report

Where did Prince Charles propose to Princess Diana? TV show stirs new debate

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle can ‘absolutely decry’ the royal kinship with Netflix deal: report

Thanks for letting me be on 'Monster': Justin Bieber to Shawn Mendes

Prince William petrified over fatherhood struggles: 'I worry an awful lot'

'Kate Middleton and Camilla avoided eye contact at Meghan Markle, Harry's wedding'

Ed Sheeran gives £10,000 to hospital that tended to his grandma

Meghan Markle, Harry's cottage deal conducted without knowledge of royal family: report

Chris Pratt's funny comments on Chris Hemsworth's picture go unnoticed

