Monday Nov 23 2020
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Princess Beatrice top the list of 2020's biggest fashion moments

Web Desk

Monday Nov 23, 2020

Kate Middleton was left behind as Meghan Markle and Princess Beatrice topped the list of 2020’s biggest fashion moments.

While the Duchess of Cambridge failed to make the list, Meghan and Beatrice were named in fashion platform Lyst’s Year in Fashion Report.

After having conducted a study on searches made by over 100 million online shoppers across the globe, the platform found 12 of the best fashion moments of the year.

Of those 12, Meghan’s final look before she stepped down as a senior member of the royal family made the list while Beatrice’s wedding day attire from June was also part of it.



