American Music Awards 2020: Here's the full list of winners

Monday Nov 23, 2020
The star-studded American Music Awards 2020 kicked off on Sunday bringing the who’s who of the music world under one roof.
Hosted by actor Taraji P. Henson, the award show welcomed some of the biggest names in music on the stage including Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion.
The COVID-impacted show had a number of changes in the ceremony this year as safety precautions were the top priority of the showrunners.
Here’s a complete list of the winners from the award night:
Artist of the Year
New Artist of the Year
Collaboration of the Year
Favorite Social Artist
Favorite Female Artist — Pop/Rock
Favorite Duo or Group — Pop/Rock
Favorite Album— Pop/Rock
Favorite Song — Pop/Rock
Favorite Male Artist — Country
Favorite Female Artist — Country
Favorite Duo or Group — Country
Favorite Album — Country
Favorite Song — Country
Favorite Male Artist — Rap/Hip-Hop
Favorite Female Artist — Rap/Hip-Hop
Favorite Album — Rap/Hip-Hop
Favorite Song — Rap/Hip-Hop
Favorite Male Artist — Soul/R&B
Favorite Female Artist — Soul/R&B
Favorite Album — Soul/R&B
Favorite Song — Soul/R&B
Favorite Male Artist — Latin
Favorite Female Artist — Latin
Favorite Album — Latin
Favorite Song — Latin
Favorite Artist — Alternative Rock
Favorite Artist — Adult Contemporary
Favorite Artist — Contemporary Inspirational
Favorite Artist — Electronic Dance Music (EDM)
Favorite Soundtrack