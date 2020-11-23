American Music Awards 2020: Here's the full list of winners

The COVID-impacted show had a number of changes in the ceremony this year

The star-studded American Music Awards 2020 kicked off on Sunday bringing the who’s who of the music world under one roof.

Hosted by actor Taraji P. Henson, the award show welcomed some of the biggest names in music on the stage including Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion.

The COVID-impacted show had a number of changes in the ceremony this year as safety precautions were the top priority of the showrunners.

Here’s a complete list of the winners from the award night:

Artist of the Year

Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year

Doja Cat

Collaboration of the Year

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber — “10,000 Hours”

Favorite Social Artist

BTS

Favorite Female Artist — Pop/Rock

Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group — Pop/Rock

BTS

Favorite Album— Pop/Rock

Harry Styles — Fine Line

Favorite Song — Pop/Rock

Dua Lipa — “Don’t Start Now”

Favorite Male Artist — Country

Kane Brown

Favorite Female Artist — Country

Maren Morris

Favorite Duo or Group — Country

Dan + Shay

Favorite Album — Country

Blake Shelton — Fully Loaded: God’s Country

Favorite Song — Country

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber — 10,000 Hours

Favorite Male Artist — Rap/Hip-Hop

Juice WRLD

Favorite Female Artist — Rap/Hip-Hop

Nicki Minaj

Favorite Album — Rap/Hip-Hop

Roddy Ricch — Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial

Favorite Song — Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP”

Favorite Male Artist — Soul/R&B

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist — Soul/R&B

Doja Cat

Favorite Album — Soul/R&B

The Weeknd — After Hours

Favorite Song — Soul/R&B

The Weeknd — “Heartless”

Favorite Male Artist — Latin

Bad Bunny

Favorite Female Artist — Latin

Becky G

Favorite Album — Latin

Bad Bunny — YHLQMDLG

Favorite Song — Latin

KAROL G and Nicki Minaj — “Tusa”

Favorite Artist — Alternative Rock

Twenty One Pilots

Favorite Artist — Adult Contemporary

Jonas Brothers

Favorite Artist — Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle

Favorite Artist — Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

Lady Gaga

Favorite Soundtrack