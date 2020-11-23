Can't connect right now! retry
American Music Awards 2020: Here's the full list of winners

Monday Nov 23, 2020

The COVID-impacted show had a number of changes in the ceremony this year 

The star-studded American Music Awards 2020 kicked off on Sunday bringing the who’s who of the music world under one roof.

Hosted by actor Taraji P. Henson, the award show welcomed some of the biggest names in music on the stage including Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion.

The COVID-impacted show had a number of changes in the ceremony this year as safety precautions were the top priority of the showrunners.

Here’s a complete list of the winners from the award night: 

Artist of the Year

  • Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year

  • Doja Cat

Collaboration of the Year

  • Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber — “10,000 Hours”

Favorite Social Artist

  • BTS

Favorite Female Artist — Pop/Rock

  • Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group — Pop/Rock

  • BTS

Favorite Album— Pop/Rock

  • Harry Styles — Fine Line

Favorite Song — Pop/Rock

  • Dua Lipa — “Don’t Start Now”

Favorite Male Artist — Country

  • Kane Brown

Favorite Female Artist — Country

  • Maren Morris

Favorite Duo or Group — Country

  • Dan + Shay

Favorite Album — Country

  • Blake Shelton — Fully Loaded: God’s Country

Favorite Song — Country

  • Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber — 10,000 Hours

Favorite Male Artist — Rap/Hip-Hop

  • Juice WRLD

Favorite Female Artist — Rap/Hip-Hop

  • Nicki Minaj

Favorite Album — Rap/Hip-Hop

  • Roddy Ricch — Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial

Favorite Song — Rap/Hip-Hop

  • Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP”

Favorite Male Artist — Soul/R&B

  • The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist — Soul/R&B

  • Doja Cat

Favorite Album — Soul/R&B

  • The Weeknd — After Hours

Favorite Song — Soul/R&B

  • The Weeknd — “Heartless”

Favorite Male Artist — Latin

  • Bad Bunny

Favorite Female Artist — Latin

  • Becky G

Favorite Album — Latin

  • Bad Bunny — YHLQMDLG

Favorite Song — Latin

  • KAROL G and Nicki Minaj — “Tusa”

Favorite Artist — Alternative Rock

  • Twenty One Pilots

Favorite Artist — Adult Contemporary

  • Jonas Brothers

Favorite Artist — Contemporary Inspirational

  • Lauren Daigle

Favorite Artist — Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

  • Lady Gaga

Favorite Soundtrack

  • Birds of Prey: The Album

