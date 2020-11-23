Can't connect right now! retry
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defends Harry Styles amid outrage over his androgynous style

British singer Harry Styles wreaked havoc earlier this month after he appeared on the cover of Vogue donning a gown.

After the heartthrob was criticized widely over his androgynous style, many had stepped up to defend him, and the latest name in the list of his supporters is of US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Asked about what she thought of Styles’s dressing game, AOC responded on her Instagram: "It looks wonderful. The masculine and feminine elements are balanced beautifully – the hair and jacket styling give me James Dean vibes too."

"Some people are mad at it [because] some folks are very sensitive to examining and exploring gender roles in society. Perhaps for some people it provokes some anger or insecurity around masculinity/femininity/etc.,” she continued.

“If it does, then maybe that’s part of the point. Sit with that reaction and think about it, examine it, explore it, engage it, and grow with it,” she went on to say.

"What’s the point of creating things if they don’t make people think? Or feel or reflect? Especially as an artist or creative? Who wants to see the same thing all the time? And never explore their assumptions? Anyways it looks bomb so,” she added. 

