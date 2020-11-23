Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Nov 23 2020
Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud dates back to their childhood: former aide

Monday Nov 23, 2020

Prince William and Prince Harry have sibling rivalry going on since the two were only kids.

And while William may enjoy more perks as the heir to the throne, Harry has one thing that his elder brother may possibly only dream about: freedom.

An old incident has come up, courtesy of Princess Diana’s former protection officer Ken Wharfe who recalled how the rivalry between the two dates back to their childhood.

Harking back to a car journey with the boys and Diana as well as their nanny, Wharfe said, per Express UK: “It’s alright, I can do anything because I won’t be King. You will be, therefore I can do what I want.”

“As children, I always thought it was rather funny,” he added.

“Many, including Diana, thought that Harry – given his predilection to being quite robust and good at taking orders – would have made a good King himself,” he explained, adding that Diana had nicknamed him ‘Good King Harry’ when he was a kid.

