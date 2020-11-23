Can't connect right now! retry
Kim Kardashian expresses love for Hailey Bieber

Monday Nov 23, 2020

Hailey Bieber on Sunday celebrated her 24th birthday. Paying tribute to his wife, Canadian singer Justin Bieber admitted that he is "utterly obsessed" with Hailey.

"You are my safe place," Bieber captioned his post as he wished his spouse on her birthday.

Meanwhile, the model took to social media to treat her fans with her stunning snaps.

Thousands of fans including Hailey's friends in the entertainment industry took to Instagram to share their pictures and birthday greetings.

Among them was reality TV star Kim Kardashian who shared an adorable picture with Hailey Bieber.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kim shared a picture in which she is seen kissing Hailey. "Happy Birthday beautiful girl," read Kim's caption. 


