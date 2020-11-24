Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Bella Hadid opens up about her Muslim background and embracing Arab culture

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 24, 2020

Bella Hadid said she learnt a great deal about Palestinian culture through her dad Mohamed Hadid

Bella Hadid has always been proud of her Palestinian and Muslim heritage, despite growing up in America her entire life.

Speaking about her Arab heritage, the fashion icon, 23, had spoken to Harper’s Bazaar about how she learnt a great deal about Palestinian culture through her dad Mohamed Hadid.

She also talked about how Arab women inspired her, during her visit to Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque: “That was the best day of my life, when I went and saw the mosque in Abu Dhabi. I was talking to all of these Arab women and men, and finally understanding the culture a lot more than I ever really have.”

About spending Eid and Ramadan with her father and her extended family, Bella had said: “He would teach us about it and we would go and do Eid with my family and we would do Ramadan – I did that since I was a kid. Once I got older I was working and going to school so I couldn’t fast for as long. My dad, he’s so passionate about it, and that’s what kept me very passionate and excited about my roots.”

She also opened up about her father migrating from Palestine to America: “My dad was a refugee. He came from Palestine to America when he was a baby.”

“Thankfully, he was able to come, but it was very hard and now it’s probably 100 times harder. It makes me sad that power is getting taken from a lot of people and they’re not able to make a new life for their children and their families,” she continued.

“It’s crazy to me that one person can tell you whether or not you can have a better life,” she added. 

More From Entertainment:

BTS take the American Music Awards by storm with ‘Life Goes On’

BTS take the American Music Awards by storm with ‘Life Goes On’
Mahira Khan shares words of wisdom to fans

Mahira Khan shares words of wisdom to fans

Iqra Aziz graces in all-white look in latest snap

Iqra Aziz graces in all-white look in latest snap

Emma Stone recalls her mom’s ‘wild’ chat with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Emma Stone recalls her mom’s ‘wild’ chat with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
Grammy 2021 nomination predictions: Taylor Swift, the Weeknd and more

Grammy 2021 nomination predictions: Taylor Swift, the Weeknd and more

Prince William could inherit throne directly from Queen through only one way

Prince William could inherit throne directly from Queen through only one way
Johnny Depp accepts award from behind bars in his latest photo

Johnny Depp accepts award from behind bars in his latest photo
Armeena Khan shows why you shouldn't cut your own hair

Armeena Khan shows why you shouldn't cut your own hair

Hasan Minhaj’s apt explanation about why he is more attractive than Dax Shephard

Hasan Minhaj’s apt explanation about why he is more attractive than Dax Shephard
Nicole Kidman's admits her daughters find quarantined self-isolation ‘difficult’

Nicole Kidman's admits her daughters find quarantined self-isolation ‘difficult’
Prince William to keep fighting BBC until Princess Diana 'gets justice'

Prince William to keep fighting BBC until Princess Diana 'gets justice'
BTS’s RM recalls Ashton Kutcher ‘suddenly’ lifting him up: ‘He caught me off guard’

BTS’s RM recalls Ashton Kutcher ‘suddenly’ lifting him up: ‘He caught me off guard’

Latest

view all