American Music Awards 2020: BTS nails the show with thrilling performance of ‘Life Goes On’

South Korean boy band BTS left fans gushing with their breathtaking performance of Life Goes On and Dynamite at the American Music Awards' stage.

For the performance, the boys rocked a black and white getup. They started off with their new single Life Goes On and concluded their performance on a highlight with Dynamite.

While Life Goes On became the highlight of the show due to its high energy vibes, the stage of Dynamite was decorated with stunning lights.



Despite being barred from international travel, the boys uploaded a video touching on their nomination and subsequent win for the best social artist. In the video, they also thanked fans for their undying support throughout all of 2020.





