Rabab Hashim looks stunning in her mayoun event

Tuesday Nov 24, 2020
Pakistani actress Rabab Hashim is the latest celebrity to be tying the knot.
In a photographer's Instagram handle, the star could be seen looking jaw-dropping in her mayoun event.
The Meray Mohsin actress looks stunning in an all-yellow outfit as her hands could be seen covered in beautiful henna.
Considering the event, the stunner opted for a fresh face, leaving her tresses free as well.
Fans were quick to congratulate the actress and compliment her beauty.
Check out the gorgeous pictures: