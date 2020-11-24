Rabab Hashim looks stunning in her mayoun event

Pakistani actress Rabab Hashim is the latest celebrity to be tying the knot.

In a photographer's Instagram handle, the star could be seen looking jaw-dropping in her mayoun event.

The Meray Mohsin actress looks stunning in an all-yellow outfit as her hands could be seen covered in beautiful henna.

Considering the event, the stunner opted for a fresh face, leaving her tresses free as well.

Fans were quick to congratulate the actress and compliment her beauty.

Check out the gorgeous pictures:







