Tuesday Nov 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Rabab Hashim looks stunning in her mayoun event

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 24, 2020

Pakistani actress Rabab Hashim is the latest celebrity to be tying the knot. 

In a photographer's Instagram handle, the star could be seen looking jaw-dropping in her mayoun event. 

The Meray Mohsin actress looks stunning in an all-yellow outfit as her hands could be seen covered in beautiful henna. 

Considering the event, the stunner opted for a fresh face, leaving her tresses free as well. 

Fans were quick to congratulate the actress and compliment her beauty. 

Check out the gorgeous pictures: 



