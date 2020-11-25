Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 25 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle had 'sudden realisation' after divorce from Trevor Engelson

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 25, 2020

Meghan Markle put her foot down and end her marriage with Trevor Engelson

Meghan Markle's divorce from first husband Trevor Engelson came out of the blue.

As reported, Meghan was 'head over heels in love' with her husband, however soon the two started to drift away after she got cast in legal drama Suits and moved to Toronto.

This is when the former actress decided to put her foot down and end her marriage, as that made her feel extremely empowered at the time.

Meghan's co-star Abby Wathen, who shared the screen with her in 2013 film Random Encounters, said the Duchess felt “empowered” by the break-up.

"We both went through a divorce, so we bonded over that too. I was destroyed and she was empowered. She took her power back," Abby recalled.

“It wasn’t the right relationship for her, so she moved on," she added.

For Trevor though, the divorce came as a shock which he was not expecting even in the wildest dreams.

“The way she handled it, Trevor definitely had the rug pulled out from under him. He was hurt. Once she decides you’re not part of her life, she can be very cold. It’s this shutdown mechanism she has," said Meghan's best friend and maid of honour, Ninaki Priddy.

More From Entertainment:

When Freddie Mercury snuck Princess Diana inside gay club disguised as a man

When Freddie Mercury snuck Princess Diana inside gay club disguised as a man
Megan Fox debuts new tattoo as tribute to new beau Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox debuts new tattoo as tribute to new beau Machine Gun Kelly

Selena Gomez touches on how self-acceptance helped her uplift fellow female singers

Selena Gomez touches on how self-acceptance helped her uplift fellow female singers
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend open up about backlash on heartbreaking miscarriage photos

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend open up about backlash on heartbreaking miscarriage photos
Prince Andrew poses serious threats to Prince Charles' kingship

Prince Andrew poses serious threats to Prince Charles' kingship
Princess Diana felt Harry could make a better King than William

Princess Diana felt Harry could make a better King than William

Mahira Khan 'feels honoured' after featuring on BBC '100 women of 2020' list

Mahira Khan 'feels honoured' after featuring on BBC '100 women of 2020' list
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Frogmore Cottage ready for new guests

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Frogmore Cottage ready for new guests
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse look stunning during London stroll

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse look stunning during London stroll
Taylor Swift mesmerises fans as she shares details of her new film

Taylor Swift mesmerises fans as she shares details of her new film
Mark Ruffalo to play Ryan Reynold's father in new Netflix movie

Mark Ruffalo to play Ryan Reynold's father in new Netflix movie
Grammy Awards Nominations: Watch Live Stream

Grammy Awards Nominations: Watch Live Stream

Latest

view all