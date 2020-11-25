Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 25 2020
By
Web Desk

Megan Fox debuts new tattoo as tribute to new beau Machine Gun Kelly

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 25, 2020

Megan Fox gets a new tattoo for twin flame Machine Gun Kelly 

Megan Fox has paid a romantic homage to her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly by getting a tattoo just for him.

The loved-up duo made their stunning red carpet debut as a couple at the American Music Awards 2020 on Sunday, arriving to the glitzy event arm in arm.

It is then when Megan revealed she has got a brand new tattoo for her beau MGK.

The Transformers starlet donned an off-the-shoulder jewel green Azzi & Osta ensemble, which showcased her collarbone tattoo. The script read, “El pistolero,” which translates to the gunman.

According to a netizen, “We finally have a close-up of Megan’s tattoo and it says ‘el pistolero’, which is Spanish for the shooter aka machine gun Kelly!”

Others believe that the Spanish text could be to signify how the couple met met in Puerto Rico while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Megan and MGK are going strong ever since they revealed they are dating in June.

They have gushed over each other in multiple interviews earlier with Megan saying MGK is her 'twin flame.'

Meanwhile, he said, “Finding someone that can take you out of the fast lane and make sure that you’re safe because at any minute you can crash. love that it can evolve into that.”

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez touches on how self-acceptance helped her uplift fellow female singers

Selena Gomez touches on how self-acceptance helped her uplift fellow female singers
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend open up about backlash on heartbreaking miscarriage photos

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend open up about backlash on heartbreaking miscarriage photos
Prince Andrew poses serious threats to Prince Charles' kingship

Prince Andrew poses serious threats to Prince Charles' kingship
Princess Diana felt Harry could make a better King than William

Princess Diana felt Harry could make a better King than William

Mahira Khan 'feels honoured' after featuring on BBC '100 women of 2020' list

Mahira Khan 'feels honoured' after featuring on BBC '100 women of 2020' list
Meghan Markle had 'sudden realisation' after divorce from Trevor Engelson

Meghan Markle had 'sudden realisation' after divorce from Trevor Engelson
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Frogmore Cottage ready for new guests

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Frogmore Cottage ready for new guests
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse look stunning during London stroll

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse look stunning during London stroll
Taylor Swift mesmerises fans as she shares details of her new film

Taylor Swift mesmerises fans as she shares details of her new film
Mark Ruffalo to play Ryan Reynold's father in new Netflix movie

Mark Ruffalo to play Ryan Reynold's father in new Netflix movie
Grammy Awards Nominations: Watch Live Stream

Grammy Awards Nominations: Watch Live Stream
Jennifer Lopez face backlash for 'copying Beyonce' at American Music Awards

Jennifer Lopez face backlash for 'copying Beyonce' at American Music Awards

Latest

view all