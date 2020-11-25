Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 25 2020
By
Web Desk

When Freddie Mercury snuck Princess Diana inside gay club disguised as a man

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 25, 2020

Princess Diana headed for a gay bar with Freddie Mercury dressed as a man

Part of what made Princess Diana's personality so charming was her spontaniety, something which her good friend Freddie Mercury also had.

Diana and Freddie are said to have had a mischievious friendship, where at one point they got so reckless that they even spent their entire night at a gay bar.

Accordint to actress Cleo Rocos Freddie and Princess Diana enjoyed fun afternoons in each other's company and she herself joined them on occasion with comedic actor Kenny Everett.

She wrote in her book The Power of Positive Drinking that there was once a time when Princess of Wales spent the night with Freddie "drinking champagne in front of reruns of The Golden Girls with the sound turned down."

He then asked him and the rest of the group what their plans for the night were and insisted on joining "in full mischief mode."

It is then when the Princess headed for a gay bar with Freddie while being dressed in sunglasses, an army jacket and cap.

Cleo recalled, "When we walked in ... we felt she was obviously Princess Diana and would be discovered at any minute.

"But people just seemed to blank her. She sort of disappeared. But she loved it," she added.

More From Entertainment:

Megan Fox debuts new tattoo as tribute to new beau Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox debuts new tattoo as tribute to new beau Machine Gun Kelly

Selena Gomez touches on how self-acceptance helped her uplift fellow female singers

Selena Gomez touches on how self-acceptance helped her uplift fellow female singers
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend open up about backlash on heartbreaking miscarriage photos

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend open up about backlash on heartbreaking miscarriage photos
Prince Andrew poses serious threats to Prince Charles' kingship

Prince Andrew poses serious threats to Prince Charles' kingship
Princess Diana felt Harry could make a better King than William

Princess Diana felt Harry could make a better King than William

Mahira Khan 'feels honoured' after featuring on BBC '100 women of 2020' list

Mahira Khan 'feels honoured' after featuring on BBC '100 women of 2020' list
Meghan Markle had 'sudden realisation' after divorce from Trevor Engelson

Meghan Markle had 'sudden realisation' after divorce from Trevor Engelson
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Frogmore Cottage ready for new guests

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Frogmore Cottage ready for new guests
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse look stunning during London stroll

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse look stunning during London stroll
Taylor Swift mesmerises fans as she shares details of her new film

Taylor Swift mesmerises fans as she shares details of her new film
Mark Ruffalo to play Ryan Reynold's father in new Netflix movie

Mark Ruffalo to play Ryan Reynold's father in new Netflix movie
Grammy Awards Nominations: Watch Live Stream

Grammy Awards Nominations: Watch Live Stream

Latest

view all