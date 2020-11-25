Grammy Awards 2021: List of nominees in top categories

Grammy Awards 2021 will be held on January 31, 2021 with Trevor Noah hosting the star-studded show

Things may have come to a halt this year due to the coronavirus pandemic but the show must go on.

The 63rd Grammy Awards to be held in 2021, released the complete list of nominations, leaving some over the moon while others utterly disgruntled.

Amongst the big names that made the list of nominations are Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, BTS and Taylor Swift.

The awards will be held on January 31, 2021 with Trevor Noah hosting the star-studded show.

Here’s the list of nominees in top categories:

Record of the year

Black Parade - Beyoncé

Colors - Black Pumas

Rockstar - DaBaby ft Roddy Ricch

Say So - Doja Cat

Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish

Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

Circles - Post Malone

Savage (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion ft Beyoncé

Song of the year

Black Parade - Beyoncé

The Box - Roddy Ricch

Cardigan - Taylor Swift

Circles - Post Malone

Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish

Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

I Can't Breathe - H.E.R.

If The World Was Ending - JP Saxe ft Julia Michaels

Album of the year

Chilombo - Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas - Black Pumas

Everyday Life - Coldplay

Djesse vol. 3 - Jacob Collier

Women In Music Pt III - Haim

Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa

Hollywood's Bleeding - Post Malone

Folklore - Taylor Swift

Best new artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Solo Performance

Justin Bieber - Yummy

Doja Cat - Say So

Billie Eilish - Everything I Wanted

Dua Lipa - Don’t Start Now

Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar

Taylor Swift - Cardigan

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy - Un Dia (One Day)

Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo - Intentions

BTS - Dynamite

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - Rain On Me

Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver - Exile

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

(Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian - Blue Umbrella

Harry Connick, Jr. - True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter

James Taylor - American Standard

Rufus Wainwright - Unfollow the Rules

Renée Zellweger - Judy

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber - Changes

Lady Gaga - Chromatica

Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia

Harry Styles - Fine Line

Taylor Swift - Folklore

Best Rock Performance

Fiona Apple - Shameika

Big Thief - Not

Phoebe Bridgers - Kyoto

HAIM - The Steps

Brittany Howard - Stay High

Grace Potter - Daylight

Best Metal Performance

Body Count - Bum-Rush

Code Orange - Underneath

In the Moment - The In-Between

Poppy - Bloodmoney

Power Trip - Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) - Live

Best Rock Song

Phoebe Bridgers - Kyoto

Tame Impala - Lost in Yesterday

Big Thief - Not

Fiona Apple - Shameika

Brittany Howard - Stay High

Best Rock Album

Fontaines D.C. - A Hero’s Death

Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka

Grace Potter - Daylight

Sturgill Simpson - Sound and Fury

The Strokes - The New Abnormal

Best Alternative Music Album

Fiona Apple - Fetch the Bolt Cutters

Beck - Hyperspace

Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher

Brittany Howard - Jaime

Tame Impala - The Slow Rush

Best R&B Performance

Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend - Lightning & Thunder

Beyoncé - Black Parade

Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign - All I Need

Brittany Howard - Goat Head

Emily King - See Me

Best Traditional R&B Performance

The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor - Sit on Down

Chloe x Halle - Wonder What She Thinks of Me

Mykal Kilgore - Let Me Go

Ledisi - Anything for You

Yebba - Distance

Best R&B Song

Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello - Better Than I Imagine

Beyoncé - Black Parade

Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG - Collide

Chloe x Halle - Do It

Skip Marley & H.E.R. - Slow Down

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Brothers Osborne - All Night

Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber - 10,000 Hours

Lady A - Ocean

Little Big Town - Sugar Coat

Old Dominion - Some People Do

Best Country Song

Miranda Lambert - Bluebird

Maren Morris - The Bones

The Highwomen - Crowded Table

Ingrid Andress - More Hearts than Mine

Old Dominion - Some People Do

Best Country Album