Wednesday Nov 25 2020
Trevor Noah to host next year’s Grammy Awards

Wednesday Nov 25, 2020

'I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event,' said Trevor Noah

Much loved comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah has been roped in as the host for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

This would come as the first time the 36-year-old star of The Daily Show would be in the spot for the CBS event which is set to go live on January 31, 2021.

The news came only hours before the Recording Academy dropped the list of nominations for next year’s show.

Reacting to his Grammys gig, Noah said: “Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammy’s have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event.”

“I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder. I’m not trying to catch Corona),” he went on to say.

Harvey Mason Jr., Chair and Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy said about Noah’s selection: “With a knack for keeping viewers engaged and entertained, Trevor is the perfect choice to lead us through what’s sure to be an incredible evening full of music, unforgettable moments, unity and inspiration.”

