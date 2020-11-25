Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 25 2020
By
Web Desk

'Kurulus Osman' becomes the 'most watched' TV show in Albania

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 25, 2020

Turkish TV series "Kurulus Osman" has become the "most watched" TV series in Albania, said Mehmet Bozdag, the producer of the historical series.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, Bozdag shared a poster of the series and said "Kurulus:Osman"  takes the first place in the ratings with an average of 40% per episode".

The Turkish language show about the establishment of the Ottoman Empire is being aired in Albania under the name of "Osmani".

The TV series is hugely popular in Pakistan and many other countries since it is sequel to another hit series "Dirislis: Ertugrul".

"Ertugrul" is currently being aired in Pakistan with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Hudson dubs herself a very ‘strict mother’: ‘I have no tolerance for things’

Kate Hudson dubs herself a very ‘strict mother’: ‘I have no tolerance for things’
Vikings: Lagertha actress congratulates onscreen son for scorning Best Actor nomination

Vikings: Lagertha actress congratulates onscreen son for scorning Best Actor nomination

Foods royal children George, Charlotte, Louis are barred from tasting: report

Foods royal children George, Charlotte, Louis are barred from tasting: report
Shakira receives 'cutest' gift from

Shakira receives 'cutest' gift from "Avengers: Endgame' actress

BTS make history with Grammy nomination in 2020

BTS make history with Grammy nomination in 2020
Easier for Meghan Markle to keep miscarriage secret since royal exit: expert

Easier for Meghan Markle to keep miscarriage secret since royal exit: expert

Prince Harry discussed Meghan Markle's article with royal family beforehand: report

Prince Harry discussed Meghan Markle's article with royal family beforehand: report

John Legend feels ‘cooler’ seeing Michael B. Jordan crowned ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

John Legend feels ‘cooler’ seeing Michael B. Jordan crowned ‘Sexiest Man Alive’
Grammy nominations receive flack from Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber and more

Grammy nominations receive flack from Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber and more
Harry Styles receives first ever Grammy nominations

Harry Styles receives first ever Grammy nominations
Miley Cyrus chose sobriety over fear of joining the infamous ‘27 Club’: ‘It’s instinctual’

Miley Cyrus chose sobriety over fear of joining the infamous ‘27 Club’: ‘It’s instinctual’
'Are we okay? We will be': Prince Harry ‘wept’ with Meghan Markle after miscarriage

'Are we okay? We will be': Prince Harry ‘wept’ with Meghan Markle after miscarriage

Latest

view all