Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 25 2020
By
Web Desk

Diego Maradona dead: Filmmaker Asif Kapadia shares special tribute to football legend

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 25, 2020

Asif Kapadia, a British filmmaker, on Thursday condoled the demise of football legend Diego Maradona, saying 'cant quite believe DM has gone'.

The renowned filmmaker, who directed Amazon Prime Video’s documentary 'Diego Maradona,' which was released in 2019, shared a special tribute to Maradona .

 He tweeted: "Cant quite believe DM has gone. Hard to process. He always seemed indestructible. I had 10 hours with the man!! I touched his left foot. We did our best to show the world the man, the myth, the fighter he was. The greatest #legend #DiegoMaradona"

 Sourav Ganguly, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), also shared his words on the sad demise of Argentina legend, saying: "My hero no more ...my mad genius rest in peace. I watched football for you,"

According to reports, the former World Cup winner suffered a heart attack in his home, just two weeks after an urgent surgery to repair a brain bleed.

Diego Maradona has been the focus of various scripted projects and documentaries in recent years. Amazon Prime Video is currently working on a scripted bio-series about the player, “Maradona: Sueño Bendito,” 

It's directed by Alejandro Aimetta, produced by BTF Media, Dhana Media and Raze. 

Covering Diego Maradona's entire life, the series will feature three actors in the titular role: Juan Palomino (adult), Nazareno Casero (adolescent) and Nicolás Goldschmidt (child).

More From Entertainment:

Eminem praises Grammys after Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd criticise nominations

Eminem praises Grammys after Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd criticise nominations

Saboor Ali finds a new friend amid Covid-19 lockdown

Saboor Ali finds a new friend amid Covid-19 lockdown
Dirilis: Ertugrul: Urdu dubbed version of Turkish hit series achieves another milestone

Dirilis: Ertugrul: Urdu dubbed version of Turkish hit series achieves another milestone
Prince Harry desperate to regain military roles: report

Prince Harry desperate to regain military roles: report
Ayeza Khan shares adorable picture of her son

Ayeza Khan shares adorable picture of her son

All hell breaks loose as Charli D'Amelio expresses excitement over MGK project featuring Lil Huddy

All hell breaks loose as Charli D'Amelio expresses excitement over MGK project featuring Lil Huddy

Princess Diana's talk with Camilla: What Netflix's 'The Crown' doesn't show you

Princess Diana's talk with Camilla: What Netflix's 'The Crown' doesn't show you
Meghan Markle ‘overshadowed’ Princess Eugenie deliberately: report

Meghan Markle ‘overshadowed’ Princess Eugenie deliberately: report
Princess Diana sought normalcy for Prince William, Harry: report

Princess Diana sought normalcy for Prince William, Harry: report
Kate Hudson dubs herself a very ‘strict mother’: ‘I have no tolerance for things’

Kate Hudson dubs herself a very ‘strict mother’: ‘I have no tolerance for things’
Vikings: Lagertha actress congratulates onscreen son for scorning Best Actor nomination

Vikings: Lagertha actress congratulates onscreen son for scorning Best Actor nomination

Foods royal children George, Charlotte, Louis are barred from tasting: report

Foods royal children George, Charlotte, Louis are barred from tasting: report

Latest

view all