Prince Harry's uncle opens up on thoughts after Meghan Markle lost her baby

'It's so very, very sad,' Prince Harry's uncle says of Meghan Markle's loss

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed that they lost their second baby back in July.



Ever since the news got out, people have been sending in condolences while mourning the loss of the Sussexes' second baby.

Amongst those people is Harry's uncle and Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, who said that the news is certainly very tragic.

During an appearance on the British talk show Lorraine on Wednesday, he said, “It is, Lorraine [terribly sad]. I can’t imagine the agony for any couple of losing a child in this way."

Charles, the 9th Earl Spencer, added, "It's so very, very sad. And of course, I totally agree with you, all thoughts with them today.”

While opening up about the harrowing experience of suffering pregnancy loss, Meghan wrote in her opinion piece for the New York Times, "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."

"Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” she added.

Ever since the unfortunate miscarriage, the British royal family has beem feeling devastated.

"There is a lot of sadness around the family," a royal insider told PEOPLE. Another source added there is "understandable sadness" in the family.



