Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Nov 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry's uncle opens up on thoughts after Meghan Markle lost her baby

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 26, 2020

'It's so very, very sad,' Prince Harry's uncle says of Meghan Markle's loss

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed that they lost their second baby back in July.

Ever since the news got out, people have been sending in condolences while mourning the loss of the Sussexes' second baby.

Amongst those people is Harry's uncle and Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, who said that the news is certainly very tragic.

During an appearance on the British talk show Lorraine on Wednesday, he said, “It is, Lorraine [terribly sad]. I can’t imagine the agony for any couple of losing a child in this way."

Charles, the 9th Earl Spencer, added, "It's so very, very sad. And of course, I totally agree with you, all thoughts with them today.”

While opening up about the harrowing experience of suffering pregnancy loss, Meghan wrote in her opinion piece for the New York Times, "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."

"Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” she added.

Ever since the unfortunate miscarriage, the British royal family has beem feeling devastated.

"There is a lot of sadness around the family," a royal insider told PEOPLE. Another source added there is "understandable sadness" in the family.


More From Entertainment:

Larry King hospitalized over cardiac issues

Larry King hospitalized over cardiac issues
Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland helping her and Harry heal after painful loss

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland helping her and Harry heal after painful loss
Here's how royal family reacted to Harry and Meghan's 'unbearable grief'

Here's how royal family reacted to Harry and Meghan's 'unbearable grief'
Prince Charles, wife Camilla brutally slammed on Twitter after 'The Crown's latest season

Prince Charles, wife Camilla brutally slammed on Twitter after 'The Crown's latest season
Gigi Hadid makes another appearance with baby girl in adorable snap

Gigi Hadid makes another appearance with baby girl in adorable snap
Kristen Stewart says she started to view Princess Diana differently after new movie

Kristen Stewart says she started to view Princess Diana differently after new movie
Meghan Markle troll shut down by Chrissy Teigen for attacking her on miscarriage essay

Meghan Markle troll shut down by Chrissy Teigen for attacking her on miscarriage essay
Kim Kardashian flaunts her killer looks in new photos

Kim Kardashian flaunts her killer looks in new photos
Scott Disick's ex Sofia Richie shares new video after unfollowing Amelia Hamlin

Scott Disick's ex Sofia Richie shares new video after unfollowing Amelia Hamlin
Brad Pitt share experience of regular movie nights with David Fincher

Brad Pitt share experience of regular movie nights with David Fincher
Eminem praises Grammys after Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd criticise nominations

Eminem praises Grammys after Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd criticise nominations

Diego Maradona dead: Filmmaker Asif Kapadia shares special tribute to football legend

Diego Maradona dead: Filmmaker Asif Kapadia shares special tribute to football legend

Latest

view all