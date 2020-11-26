Gigi Hadid makes another appearance with baby girl in adorable snap

Gigi Hadid's new photo features the top of her baby girl's head

Gigi Hadid has treated her fans to yet another adorable snap alongside her daughter.

The photo features the top of the baby girl's head.



The supermodel captioned the endering picture with a couple of emojis. Judging from the snap, it looks like Gigi has returned to her mother, Yolanda Hadid's farm.

As soon as the picture went up, celebrities started pouring in their love for the mother-daughter duo.

Model Karlie Kloss left a couple of heart-eye emojis and Emily Ratajkowski wrote, “The most beautiful.”

Famous VS model Lily Aldrige also commented: “So sweeeeet” with a heart emoji.







