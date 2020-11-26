Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid getting ready to celebrate first Thanksgiving with daughter

New parents on the block, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are gearing up for their first big Thanksgiving celebration as a family, following the birth of their daughter.



And as the holiday approaches, the parents seem to have big plans for the day to mark the occasion in a special away after the arrival of their bundle of joy.

A source spilled the details of their plans to HollywoodLife, saying the family of three might head out to the Hadid farm in Pennsylvania.

“Gigi plans on celebrating the holidays with Zayn at her mom’s farm in PA. It’s perfect because his property is right there as well, and they all love being in one place together,” explained the insider.

They went on to say that the family finds the property to be quite peaceful because: “They’re surrounded by animals and nature, and it just allows them to get away from it all. The farm is their family’s happy place, it’s where they typically gather to celebrate holidays, birthdays, and special occasions.”

It was further revealed that Zayn’s mum Trisha—who is visiting the new parents—has also bonded with Gigi and her mom Yolanda.

“Gigi and Yolanda have also been enjoying Zayn’s mom, Trisha’s company. Yolanda and Trisha can’t get enough of Gigi and Zayn’s precious little girl and it makes Gigi’s heart melt seeing both her daughter’s grandmothers fussing over her,” the source said.

“The ladies also enjoyed a day of shopping together and have just been relaxing a bit,” the grapevine said, adding that she “feels content and couldn’t be happier that both families are able to come together during this time.”

Another source revealed: “She feels grateful to have her city life and her country life. She really has the best of both worlds.”

“Right now, life on the farm in Pennsylvania is working the best for her. Getting adjusted to life as a new mom with her mom right there to help with everything is such a blessing,” they added.

“This is always Gigi’s favorite time of year and now that she’s has her baby girl, it’s the best one yet,” said the insider.