Queen Elizabeth felt unsettled amid Covid-19 lockdown: report

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip reportedly made the most of quarantine together according to experts.

This claim was brought forward by royal commentator Katie Nicholl and she explained how the Queen has spent more time with Prince Philip during the pandemic than she ever has during the entirety of their marriage.



The expert claimed, “I remember speaking to a very well-placed source at the time who said while the Queen was, like the rest of the country, was very down about the pandemic and not being able to work [as usual] and being in lockdown.”

She concluded by saying, “The only real upside for her was the time she got to spend with Philip. While some couples may have found that intensity of being together stretching or testing, they clearly got on very well… they really enjoyed that time together.”