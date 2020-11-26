Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Nov 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth felt unsettled amid Covid-19 lockdown: report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 26, 2020

Queen Elizabeth felt unsettled amid Covid-19 lockdown: report

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip reportedly made the most of quarantine together according to experts.

This claim was brought forward by royal commentator Katie Nicholl and she explained how the Queen has spent more time with Prince Philip during the pandemic than she ever has during the entirety of their marriage.

The expert claimed, “I remember speaking to a very well-placed source at the time who said while the Queen was, like the rest of the country, was very down about the pandemic and not being able to work [as usual] and being in lockdown.”

She concluded by saying, “The only real upside for her was the time she got to spend with Philip. While some couples may have found that intensity of being together stretching or testing, they clearly got on very well… they really enjoyed that time together.”

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp fans react after Mads Mikkelsen replaces him in 'Fantastic Beasts'

Johnny Depp fans react after Mads Mikkelsen replaces him in 'Fantastic Beasts'
Royal family feel threatened by ‘The Crown’: report

Royal family feel threatened by ‘The Crown’: report
Amal or khala: Minal Khan asks fans who's more cute

Amal or khala: Minal Khan asks fans who's more cute
Kate Middleton left heartbroken from Princess Charlotte’s comments: report

Kate Middleton left heartbroken from Princess Charlotte’s comments: report
Taylor Swift admits to sending ex a baby gift

Taylor Swift admits to sending ex a baby gift

Taylor Swift claims working on the ‘Folklore’ concert ‘has been riviting’

Taylor Swift claims working on the ‘Folklore’ concert ‘has been riviting’
Gigi Hadid extends support to Halima Aden after decision to quit runway shows

Gigi Hadid extends support to Halima Aden after decision to quit runway shows
Jennifer Aniston resumes shoot for ‘The Morning Show’ with a ‘mystery man’

Jennifer Aniston resumes shoot for ‘The Morning Show’ with a ‘mystery man’
Attaullah Khan Esakhailvi refutes his death rumours

Attaullah Khan Esakhailvi refutes his death rumours
Johnny Depp refused permission to appeal NGN libel action

Johnny Depp refused permission to appeal NGN libel action

BTS left ‘frozen’ after receiving first ever Grammy nomination

BTS left ‘frozen’ after receiving first ever Grammy nomination
Hira Mani looks ethereal in purple outfit, husband showers love on her

Hira Mani looks ethereal in purple outfit, husband showers love on her

Latest

view all