Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Nov 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Saba Qamar receives get-well-soon note, flowers from Delhi

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 26, 2020

While Pakistan's leading actress Saba Qamar is always hustling from one shoot to another it seems that the diva may be facing some health issues. 

In an Instagram story, the star shared a touching note and a bouquet of flowers she received from Delhi which were given as a gesture to wish her good health. 

"The last bouquet was a wish for you to get well soon," the note read. 


In another video, the actress could be seen laying in bed with an IV drip attached. 

Fans were quick to show their concern and give their well wishes to the stunner. 

From the looks of it, Saba's condition doesn't seem to be too serious. 

Take a look:



More From Entertainment:

Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun shares an important update with fans

Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun shares an important update with fans

Meghan Markle ‘privately’ healed from her miscarriage before unveiling the news: report

Meghan Markle ‘privately’ healed from her miscarriage before unveiling the news: report
Queen Elizabeth felt unsettled amid Covid-19 lockdown: report

Queen Elizabeth felt unsettled amid Covid-19 lockdown: report
Johnny Depp fans react after Mads Mikkelsen replaces him in 'Fantastic Beasts'

Johnny Depp fans react after Mads Mikkelsen replaces him in 'Fantastic Beasts'
Royal family feel threatened by ‘The Crown’: report

Royal family feel threatened by ‘The Crown’: report
Amal or khala: Minal Khan asks fans who's more cute

Amal or khala: Minal Khan asks fans who's more cute
Kate Middleton left heartbroken from Princess Charlotte’s comments: report

Kate Middleton left heartbroken from Princess Charlotte’s comments: report
Taylor Swift admits to sending ex a baby gift

Taylor Swift admits to sending ex a baby gift

Taylor Swift claims working on the ‘Folklore’ concert ‘has been riviting’

Taylor Swift claims working on the ‘Folklore’ concert ‘has been riviting’
Gigi Hadid extends support to Halima Aden after decision to quit runway shows

Gigi Hadid extends support to Halima Aden after decision to quit runway shows
Jennifer Aniston resumes shoot for ‘The Morning Show’ with a ‘mystery man’

Jennifer Aniston resumes shoot for ‘The Morning Show’ with a ‘mystery man’
Attaullah Khan Esakhailvi refutes his death rumours

Attaullah Khan Esakhailvi refutes his death rumours

Latest

view all