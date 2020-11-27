Princess Diana revealed truth about breakdown of her relationship with Prince Charles in secret tapes

Princess Diana revealed the bitter truth about her relationship with the Prince Charles in the Netflix documentary 'Diana: In her own words.'

The People's Princess reportedly once admitted that her royal wedding to Prince of Wales was the 'worst day' of her life.

The late princess, in the said documentary which features audio, had secretly recorded it for her biography, according to Insider.

Admitting the facts about her life's big decision, She said: 'I don't think I was happy. I never tried to call it off, in the sense of really doing that, but I think [it was] the worst day of my life.'

Prince Harry and William's mom reportedly also opened up about the royal family and mental health in a series of secret tapes recorded in 1991.

The late princess, as per a report, allowed a close friend to record her speaking on behalf of the journalist Andrew Morton for a book about her life, 'Diana: Her True Story.'

Diana's involvement in the biography revealed when Morton released a revised version of the book after her death

In 2017, A TV channel also featured the tapes in the documentary, 'Diana: In Her Own Words' which has since been made available on Netflix and Disney Plus.