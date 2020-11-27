Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Nov 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra gears up for her role in Celine Dion starrer 'Text For You'

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 27, 2020

Priyanka Chopra is all set to share the screen with Celine Dion in 'Text For You'

Priyanka Chopra is making sure she is fitting in perfectly for her role in upcoming venture Text For You.

In the movie, Pee Cee will be seen sharing screen space with Celine Dion.

Taking to Instagam Stories, the global icon shared that she has dyed her gorgeous locks brown for her part in the movie.

She captioned the post as ‘finishing touches’ along with her picture hinting at the fact that she is already geared up with her new avatar.

Text for You stars Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles, apart from Priyanka Chopra.

Meanwhile, Pee Cee wll next be seen in Matrix 4 and We Can Be Heroes.

More From Entertainment:

When Princess Diana eclipsed Queen Elizabeth with her charm at major royal event

When Princess Diana eclipsed Queen Elizabeth with her charm at major royal event

Meghan Markle forced to relive pain 'over and over again' in case against British press

Meghan Markle forced to relive pain 'over and over again' in case against British press

Piers Morgan speaks out on his thoughts about Meghan and Harry's pregnancy loss

Piers Morgan speaks out on his thoughts about Meghan and Harry's pregnancy loss
Drake comes out all guns blazing against Grammys amid The Weeknd drama

Drake comes out all guns blazing against Grammys amid The Weeknd drama
Matthew Perry from 'Friends' is now engaged

Matthew Perry from 'Friends' is now engaged

Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'quiet' Thanksgiving after miscarriage

Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'quiet' Thanksgiving after miscarriage

Princess Diana revealed truth about breakdown of her relationship with Prince Charles in secret tapes

Princess Diana revealed truth about breakdown of her relationship with Prince Charles in secret tapes
Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic looks happy with her sweet brother in new post

Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic looks happy with her sweet brother in new post
Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie tease Scott Disick with new posts amid romance rumours

Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie tease Scott Disick with new posts amid romance rumours
Jennifer Aniston 'grateful' without a boyfriend on Thanksgiving Day

Jennifer Aniston 'grateful' without a boyfriend on Thanksgiving Day

Princess Diana's close friend shares 'never-before-seen' pictures

Princess Diana's close friend shares 'never-before-seen' pictures

Meghan Markle called 'attention-seeker' over NYT essay

Meghan Markle called 'attention-seeker' over NYT essay

Latest

view all