Ali Zafar’s rendition ‘Allay’ takes the internet by storm

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar and Urooj Fatima’s rendition Allay, released on Thursday, has taken the internet by storm.



Ali Zafar, after Laila-O-Laila for ‘beautiful’ Balochistan, is back with “Allay” to highlight and promote the rich Sindhi indigenous culture.

He turned to Instagram and shared the song.

Ali Zafar wrote, “PRESENTING: Allay (Munja Mar Wara) For the love of Sindh, my Sindhi brothers & sisters and the Artisans of Ajrak who deserve their due credit.”

He went on to say “It is also time to highlight and promote the rich Sindhi indigenous culture in Pakistan and around the world.”



“My heartfelt thanks to all who became a part of this,” the singer added.

The video has been video viewed by thousands of fans on YouTube shortly after its release and it is trending on video sharing platform.