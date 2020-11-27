Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Nov 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Ali Zafar’s rendition ‘Allay’ takes the internet by storm

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 27, 2020

Ali Zafar’s rendition ‘Allay’ takes the internet by storm

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar and Urooj Fatima’s rendition Allay, released on Thursday, has taken the internet by storm.

Ali Zafar, after Laila-O-Laila for ‘beautiful’ Balochistan, is back with “Allay” to highlight and promote the rich Sindhi indigenous culture.

He turned to Instagram and shared the song.

Ali Zafar wrote, “PRESENTING: Allay (Munja Mar Wara) For the love of Sindh, my Sindhi brothers & sisters and the Artisans of Ajrak who deserve their due credit.”

He went on to say “It is also time to highlight and promote the rich Sindhi indigenous culture in Pakistan and around the world.”

“My heartfelt thanks to all who became a part of this,” the singer added.

The video has been video viewed by thousands of fans on YouTube shortly after its release and it is trending on video sharing platform.

More From Entertainment:

Justin Timberlake's gift to disabled child: ‘I was so moved you inspire me’

Justin Timberlake's gift to disabled child: ‘I was so moved you inspire me’
Mehwish Hayat sends love, sweet birthday wishes to her ‘Superman’

Mehwish Hayat sends love, sweet birthday wishes to her ‘Superman’
When Princess Diana eclipsed Queen Elizabeth with her charm at major royal event

When Princess Diana eclipsed Queen Elizabeth with her charm at major royal event

Meghan Markle forced to relive pain 'over and over again' in case against British press

Meghan Markle forced to relive pain 'over and over again' in case against British press

Piers Morgan speaks out on his thoughts about Meghan and Harry's pregnancy loss

Piers Morgan speaks out on his thoughts about Meghan and Harry's pregnancy loss
Drake comes out all guns blazing against Grammys amid The Weeknd drama

Drake comes out all guns blazing against Grammys amid The Weeknd drama
Priyanka Chopra gears up for her role in Celine Dion starrer 'Text For You'

Priyanka Chopra gears up for her role in Celine Dion starrer 'Text For You'
Matthew Perry from 'Friends' is now engaged

Matthew Perry from 'Friends' is now engaged

Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'quiet' Thanksgiving after miscarriage

Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'quiet' Thanksgiving after miscarriage

Princess Diana revealed truth about breakdown of her relationship with Prince Charles in secret tapes

Princess Diana revealed truth about breakdown of her relationship with Prince Charles in secret tapes
Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic looks happy with her sweet brother in new post

Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic looks happy with her sweet brother in new post
Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie tease Scott Disick with new posts amid romance rumours

Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie tease Scott Disick with new posts amid romance rumours

Latest

view all