Friday Nov 27 2020
Meghan Markle’s miscarriage is ‘wake-up call’ for expectant dads: report

Friday Nov 27, 2020

Meghan Markle’s miscarriage is ‘wake-up call’ for expectant dads: report

Since expectant mothers are usually the ones hit the hardest by a miscarriage, an expert believes Meghan Markle’s candid admission will help dads around the world understand the loss a bit better.

Reason being, that most women have a hard time explaining their struggles during such tumultuous times.

The expert who has been gushing over this “wake up call to dads” is the Queen’s former spokesperson, Dickie Arbiter.

He believes this openness is in no way bad, and might even serve as a great learning example for most fathers.

He was quoted telling Nine News Australia, "The fact that Meghan has gone public is no bad thing. It will teach people to understand." 

At the end of the day, "It's probably a wake-up call to dads to understand as well the emotional impact."

