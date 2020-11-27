Demi Lovato's stylist reveals inspiration behind pixie hair cut

Vocal powerhouse Demi Lovato is a chameleon when it comes to her hair.

Not only does she rock a new colour and style every now and then, she absolutely slays in it.

The Skyscraper hit maker's most recent transformation consisted of chopping her locks into a pixie cut as well as hopping on the blonde bandwagon.

Her stylist Amber Maynard Bolt told Page Six what inspired the transformation.



"There is something about changing your hair so drastically that allows you to own yourself in a way you never thought!" she said.

"I’ve been doing Demi’s color for almost 10 years now, so I’m no stranger to change with her! This is biggest yet. She is one of those rare individuals who can pull off almost any look."

Bolt added that Lovato was "her own inspiration" as the look "was a direct reflection of who she is and how she feels".