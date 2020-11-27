Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Nov 27 2020
Prince William’s ‘huge £40million drug bust’ revisited: report

Friday Nov 27, 2020

Prince William’s past as an RAF officer has been lauded by many, time and time again and during one of his most recent virtual engagements with personnel serving in Qatar, The Gulf and Somalia, it was revisited with candid excitement.

The Duke earned his nickname and accomplishment back in 2008 while flying a Lynx chopper. At the time he his fellow military personnel were hunting drug smugglers hoarding £40million worth of cocaine.

This incident was brought up after one of Prince William’s Zoom callers, Damon Bell, admitted he seized about 450kg of methamphetamine in the Straits of Hormuz worth £20million.

“[It’s] only half of what you got on the Iron Duke but still nonetheless very good!” he admitted according to Express UK.

The prince was as modest as ever during the conversation though and admitted, “I wasn’t going to bring that up but I’m glad that’s still being talked about!”

“I remember being beasted by people like you Damon on the Iron Duke. The on-deck PT was always quite a fun afternoon. I think after a number of lockdowns I might need your PT skills to get back into shape again.”

