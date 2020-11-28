Can't connect right now! retry
'Prince Charles found Camilla's habit of remaining happy in the shadows comforting'

Prince Charles did not feel overshadowed by Camilla like he did with Princess Diana 

Prince Charles resented how his wife Princess Diana always became the centre of attention everywhere she went and this made him get closer to former ladylove Camilla. 

For some reason, the Prince of Wales always found himself getting drawn to Camilla, something which never allowed him to fully commit to Diana amid their tumultous marriage.

The reason is because Charles felt threatened by Diana's popularity and he resented how she grabbed the headlines every time she stepped out.

According to 2017 Channel 4 documentary The Royal House of Windsor, Charles felt overshadowed by his glamorous wife.

On the other hand, Camilla was “happy to remain in the shadows” rather than stealing the limelight, like his wife did.

"The problem was that when Charles created ripples, Diana caused a tsunami," the documentary added.

“He turned to his grandmother for support in his marital difficulties. He also turned to the woman Diana thought was the cause of their problems ‒ Camilla Parker Bowles, whom Charles had loved since he was 24.

“Unlike Diana, she was happy to remain in the shadows not stealing the limelight," it was further explained.

