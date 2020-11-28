Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Nov 28 2020
By
Web Desk

Lady Gaga's pearls of wisdom for fans dealing with pain: 'My heart is with you'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 28, 2020

Lady Gaga sent love and positivity to her followers across the globe

Lady Gaga had a positive message for anyone who struggling with the trauma that came with 2020.

The singer posted an inspiring message on Twitter, sending love and positivity to her followers across the globe.

"Praying for everyone this thanksgiving whose [sic] had a very hard year, maybe having trouble putting food on the table, keeping where u live—families apart to stay safe or families whose loved ones are in the hospital," the 34-year-old tweeted.

Gaga went on to say she realises how gruesome this Thanksgiving could be for many people out there. She hence assured them that her heart is with all those who are sad.

"My heart is with you Truly All day," she added. "I’m grateful for people."

More From Entertainment:

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares's romance comes to an end

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares's romance comes to an end
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘super excited to decorate for Christmas’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘super excited to decorate for Christmas’

'Prince Charles found Camilla's habit of remaining happy in the shadows alluring'

'Prince Charles found Camilla's habit of remaining happy in the shadows alluring'
Princess Beatrice to follow in Eugenie's footsteps with recent move to Frogmore Cottage

Princess Beatrice to follow in Eugenie's footsteps with recent move to Frogmore Cottage
UK charities shower Meghan Markle with support over valiant miscarriage confession

UK charities shower Meghan Markle with support over valiant miscarriage confession
Royal family pulls apart this Christmas leaving Queen Elizabeth reeling in pain

Royal family pulls apart this Christmas leaving Queen Elizabeth reeling in pain
Zayn Malik gives newborn daughter's first Thanksgiving a miss with Gigi Hadid?

Zayn Malik gives newborn daughter's first Thanksgiving a miss with Gigi Hadid?
Chrissy Teigen talks about falling into 'grief depression hole' after losing son Jack

Chrissy Teigen talks about falling into 'grief depression hole' after losing son Jack

Kendall Jenner articulates thoughts on her battle with mental health woes in 2020

Kendall Jenner articulates thoughts on her battle with mental health woes in 2020
Grammy chief Harvey Mason tries to address Justin Bieber's grievances

Grammy chief Harvey Mason tries to address Justin Bieber's grievances
Meghan Markle's miscarriage ordeal may help royals reunite

Meghan Markle's miscarriage ordeal may help royals reunite
Jennifer Aniston knocks at Justin Theroux's heart with her sweet post

Jennifer Aniston knocks at Justin Theroux's heart with her sweet post

Latest

view all