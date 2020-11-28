Shawn Mendes overcame body image struggles due to Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes claims Camila Cabello is “so strong, so clear, confident, articulate and empathetic” towards other people that she completely changed his world view and simultaneously helped him win against his inner demons.

The singer touched upon it all during an interview with GQ. There he began by dubbing his girlfriend his closest confidant and was even quoted saying, "My friends were back in Toronto getting high, partying or whatever.”

What got him down the most was his ‘clean-cut’ demeanor, "I just felt like ... damn. I don’t know what you have to write about if you’re missing out on it all the time.”

“I held myself accountable to that image of not doing anything wrong, or saying anything wrong. [It was] so hard over the last few years. It’s not that it has got me here, but it is a part of where I am.”

He also told the publication that despite his critical inner monologue, he always received adoration and support from those around him and for that he is thankful every day. “You are not your body. You are not your voice. You are not your songs. You are you and people love you because of you.”

That is not to say, however, that those days were any easier on Mendes, “Some days I would have three hours of sleep, [because] I’d get up two hours early just to be able to work out.”

If he were to skip a day, he would get bombarded with thoughts saying, “If you don’t work out, you’re going to lose fans.”

This was where Cabello came in, "[She is] so strong, so clear and confident with her [body] and so articulate and empathetic about other people’s and it really changed my view of mine. It really changed my life, taking that extra few hours of sleep, instead of waking up to pump iron, is a better choice sometimes."

Covid-19 also played a major role in turning him more mindful, it "allowed me to become more internal and get deeper inside of myself."

He concluded by saying, "There are so many instances during making an album when you want to drop an idea because it’s stupid or it’s not sounding great ... You need a support system and I had support from her, which was different from any support I’ve ever felt before.”