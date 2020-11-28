Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Nov 28 2020
By
Web Desk

Alicia Keys praised over BTS ‘Life Goes On’ cover on Twitter

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 28, 2020

Alicia Keys praised over BTS ‘Life Goes On’ cover on Twitter

Alicia Keys has made it to ARMYs inner circle after playing a monumental cover of South Korean boy band, BTS's new song Life Goes On.

Keys posted her cover over on Twitter with a caption that read, "I bet ya’ll didn’t think I would play this one. Tell me if you know it.”

In the video, the singer is seen playing a piono accompaniment of the same track and her vocals have taken ARMYs by surprise.

So much so that many have taken to lauding her efforts and bomb pipes for it all.

Check it out below:


More From Entertainment:

Dirilis:Ertugrul: Ibni Arabi actor's new look draws mixed reaction

Dirilis:Ertugrul: Ibni Arabi actor's new look draws mixed reaction
Cardi B hilariously throws shade at Offset’s ‘ridiculous’ shoe collection

Cardi B hilariously throws shade at Offset’s ‘ridiculous’ shoe collection
Jennifer Aniston crosses 35 million followers on Instagram

Jennifer Aniston crosses 35 million followers on Instagram

‘Zindagi Tamasha’ to be submitted as Pakistan’s official Oscars' entry

‘Zindagi Tamasha’ to be submitted as Pakistan’s official Oscars' entry
Sarah Khan’s Holy Grail beauty routine secrets

Sarah Khan’s Holy Grail beauty routine secrets

Fans hail Dakota Johnson for a past Ellen DeGeneres snub

Fans hail Dakota Johnson for a past Ellen DeGeneres snub
Netflix reconsiders ‘The Crown’ extension to pave way for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Netflix reconsiders ‘The Crown’ extension to pave way for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Demi Lovato under fire for ‘rescuing’ and later ‘roasting’ a turkey for Thanksgiving

Demi Lovato under fire for ‘rescuing’ and later ‘roasting’ a turkey for Thanksgiving

BTS, BLACKPINK clashing over coveted ‘Person of the Year’ award

BTS, BLACKPINK clashing over coveted ‘Person of the Year’ award
Dior stands by Johnny Depp in the face of mounting criticism after libel ruling

Dior stands by Johnny Depp in the face of mounting criticism after libel ruling
Shawn Mendes overcame body image struggles due to Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes overcame body image struggles due to Camila Cabello
‘Angry’ Johnny Depp fans call for Amber Heard to be booted off ‘Aquaman 2’

‘Angry’ Johnny Depp fans call for Amber Heard to be booted off ‘Aquaman 2’

Latest

view all