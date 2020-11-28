Alicia Keys praised over BTS ‘Life Goes On’ cover on Twitter

Alicia Keys has made it to ARMYs inner circle after playing a monumental cover of South Korean boy band, BTS's new song Life Goes On.



Keys posted her cover over on Twitter with a caption that read, "I bet ya’ll didn’t think I would play this one. Tell me if you know it.”

In the video, the singer is seen playing a piono accompaniment of the same track and her vocals have taken ARMYs by surprise.

So much so that many have taken to lauding her efforts and bomb pipes for it all.

Check it out below:



