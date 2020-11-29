Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Nov 29 2020
Meghan Markle cornered by Kate Middeton during Commowealth Day? Expert believes so

Sunday Nov 29, 2020

Kate Middleton makes absolutely no effort to make eye contact with Meghan Markle on Commonwealth Day

Kate Middleton's obvious disapproval for Meghan Markle ever since she joined the royal fold has been a debate amongst royal experts on multiple occasions.

At Commonwealth Day - Meghan's last royal engagement before Megxit - it was obvious that Kate had snubbed her brutally, all the while ignoring her.

This was decoded by body language expert Mollie Birney, who said that the interaction between the two was rather intense.

Birney explained that she was "most struck by how Meghan's smile is absolutely unwavering throughout the procession", which means it could appear "fairly forced".

The smile, she said, was "not a relaxed, authentic smile but tense."

Birney noted that when Kate entered the scene, she completely disregarded Meghan's presence.

"Meghan continues to smile, despite being ignored by Kate, who makes absolutely no effort to make eye contact with her despite being well within her eye line.

"No one else around Meghan is smiling either, so it really does stand out," Birney added.

