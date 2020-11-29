Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry blasted for retaining royal title despite turning his back on royal family

Prince Harry warned, 'Actions have consequences,' over his decision to retain royal title 

The drama surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal titles does not seem to die down anytime soon. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been demanded to give up their titles by royal experts who believe that they must bear the brunt of their exit.

Royal expert Marlene Koenig weighed in on the matter saying, "Actions have consequences. Mind you, I am pro-Harry and Meghan but I do think there are some things where you have to suck it up.

"You made a decision, you can't have all the toys."

Koenig added that the palace has to be supportive of Meghan and Harry's decision too.

"That being said, the palace needs to support them in what they do. The palace needs to just let them do it.

"Now when we go to titles, the only person who has a title here is Harry," she continued.

"Meghan has those titles by marriage only, when she went into St. George's she was Ms Meghan Markle but when she came out she was Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex with the rank of a princess of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland."

