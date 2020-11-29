Can't connect right now! retry
How Meghan Markle used 'bold' networking strategy to boost herself

Prior to Meghan Markle’s meeting Prince Harry, she was already a big name in Hollywood as she starred in hit legal drama Suits, had contracts with major fashion designers and even owned her own website called The Tig.

With regards to her success, celebrity biographer Sean Smith, in his new book Meghan Misunderstood, revealed how the Duchess of Sussex was able to establish major connections.

According to Smith, Meghan used a networking technique when she visited London in the summer of 2016. 

"One of the strategies Meghan used to boost her profile was putting herself next to a famous person; they could both benefit from the resulting publicity. This approach had worked well, for instance, when she was photographed with the champion Irish golfer, Rory McIlroy," he wrote. 

"He poured cold water over her as part of the ALS ice bucket challenge that was very fashionable for a while. Rory had nominated Meghan, which meant he was the one throwing the water and she was the one getting drenched."

The writer also disclosed that Meghan loved to strike up a conversation and would message people she did not know, hoping that they would respond. 

"Meghan never minded cold-messaging someone. She was an old hand at using social media to reach out. She had done so boldly when starting The Tig and making contact with supermodel Heidi Klum, who she had never met."

Meghan had launched her lifestyle blog, The Tig, in May 2014. On September 9, she had written about Klum and later asked her to be contributor to the blog. 

"Last year, at a Golden Globe after-party, I spot what can only be described as the most beautiful woman I had ever seen. Yes, empirically speaking, Heidi Klum is gorgeous," she wrote. 

"But it was more than that… she looked real. Like the kind of chick you would want to grab a drink with, who juggles mommy hood with being a producer/host/model/designer and isn't afraid to get messy or laugh at herself."


