Sunday Nov 29 2020
Grammy Awards: Halsey, Eminem not on the same page

Sunday Nov 29, 2020

This year's Grammy Awards became controversial after several musicians and singers expressed their reservations over the process.

While criticizing the awards, Canadian singer The Weeknd called the process “corrupt”.

Several other singers including Justin Bieber questioned the process of choosing the winners for Grammy Awards.

Detroit rapper Eminem prominent among those who praised Grammy Awards on Twitter. 

Singer Halsey on Saturday took to Instagram to express her thoughts amid all the criticism. While she was "thrilled" for her friends who won the awards, the singer heavily criticized the Grammys for snubbing The Weeknd


