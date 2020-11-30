Can't connect right now! retry
‘The Crown’ accused of promoting republican agenda by Prince Charles’s friend

Prince Charles's close friend slammed the portrayal of the British royal family on The Crown and accused the show of promoting a hidden agenda against the monarchy.

During a chat with the Mail on Sunday, a friend of the Prince of Wales termed the entire regal show on the streaming giant, ‘sinister’ and ‘highly sophisticated propaganda.’

“It is quite sinister the way that Morgan is clearly using light entertainment to drive a very overt republican agenda and people just don’t see it,” they said.

"They have been lured in over the first few series until they can’t see how they are being manipulated. It is highly sophisticated propaganda,” they went on to say.

This come after the Culture Secretary of the UK, Oliver Dowden demanded that Netflix air a note at the beginning of each episode that the show is ‘fiction.’

Dowden told the Mail on Sunday: "It's a beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that.”

