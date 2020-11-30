Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Nov 30 2020
Cardi B apologises for hosting 40-man Thanksgiving dinner amid Covid-19 pandemic

Monday Nov 30, 2020

Rapper Cardi B received flack for hosting a Thanksgiving party for 40 people while America has been grappling with an aggressive Covid-19 outbreak. 

On the eve on Thanksgiving, health officials had issued a warning against hosting large parties, fearing that it was cause an explosion of new cases.

The 28-year-old, who hosted 12 kids and 25 adults, even called Sunday's gathering "lit", causing her to receive backlash. 

Seeing the wave of negativity, the WAP hit maker issued what seemed like a halfhearted apology. 

Responding to a series of fans' comments she wrote, "sorry my bad".

"Sorry my bad wasn’t trying to make nobody feel bad.I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good & uplifted me. I spent soo much money getting everyone tested but it felt worth it. I wasn't trying to offend no1," she tweeted. 

It was later followed up with a tweet saying that "people be trying tooo hard to be offended. I wonder how they survive the real world".



