Monday Nov 30 2020
Nicole Kidman assures Hailey Bieber she won't share 'The Undoing' spoilers

Monday Nov 30, 2020

Hailey Bieber is obsessed with HBO series The Undoing and she wants people not to ruin the season finale by sharing spoilers on social media .

Taking note of Haliey's Instagram stories, Nicole Kidman, who stars in The Undoing, assured her that she won't post any spoilers.

The Undoing is an American mystery psychological thriller miniseries which is based on the 2014 novel "You Should Have Known" by Jean Hanff Korelitz.

Written and produced by David E.Kelly, the series stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant.

