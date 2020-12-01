Rita Ora’s birthday bash comes to an abrupt end as police breaks up the scene

Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Dec 01 2020
Tuesday Dec 01, 2020

Rita Ora’s birthday bash comes to an abrupt end as police arrive to break up the scene

British singer Rita Ora landed in trouble after her massive birthday bash was brought to a crashing halt as the police arrived to break up the scene.

The singer had been celebrating her 30th birthday and did not refrain from going all out and inviting a number of people, during a pandemic, reported The Sun.

However, the fun could not last long as the Casa Cruz bash—which was attended by A-listers like models, Cara and Poppy Delevinge—was forced to come to an end for breaking the lockdown rules as the police arrive to break up the scene and to fine the singer for the irresponsible behaviour.

The restaurant’s listed owner, Nicholas Fallows told the outlet that he hadn’t been aware of the party as the place was “owned by shareholders.”

