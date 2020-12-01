Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 01 2020
By
Web Desk

Gigi Hadid looks back at her pregnancy days with beau Zayn Malik

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 01, 2020

American supermodel Gigi Hadid is looking back at her pregnancy days spent lovingly alongside her beau Zayn Malik.

The diva, 25, turned to her social media with a series of jaw-dropping photos with her significant other prior to the birth of their baby girl.

Flaunting her baby bump on her Pennsylvania farm, Gigi dropped some magical photos with the former One Direction member and wrote: “August, waiting for our girl,” along with some loved-up emojis.

Gigi and Zayn became parents to a baby girl back in September and the new mom has since then been teasing fans with her motherhood journey. 

