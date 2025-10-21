Stevie Nicks reacts to her new signature Barbie

Stevie Nicks reveals what she really thinks about hew new Barbie

Stevie Nicks has opened up about her new Barbie doll.

On October 21, 2025, Mattel announced that they're releasing another Barbie Signature doll of Nicks following the success of her first Barbie, which sold out twice.

Now, he rock icon reacted to the joyful news during her conversation with People Magazine.

Nicks said, "I'm just thrilled."

She added, "It's the only good thing since I broke my shoulder," referring to a fracture which led to postponing several shows.

As Nicks returns to the stage for her fall tour, she revealed that she's doing her very "best" although "a broken shoulder is way more than I ever could possibly imagine."

The Silver Springs singer's first doll, released in 2023, was inspired by the cover of Fleetwood Mac's 1977 masterwork. Meanwhile, the new doll is inspired from version of Nicks that emerged years after Rumours, when she went on her way for the first time.

Speaking of the dolls, Nicks told the outlet, "They're a story of my whole musical life."

"If I have a legacy, if I have ‘What do I leave behind that is sacred?’ I think that it'd be Barbie. Rumours and Bella Donna Barbie are a huge part of what I leave behind when I go on to the next planet," Stevie Nicks noted.

She said, "I'd like to have every outfit that I've ever had made into a Barbie doll," adding that "these are the two best ones."