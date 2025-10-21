Jon Bon Jovi prepares to hit the road one last time after vocal cord surgery

Jon Bon Jovi's 'voice is finally strong enough to hit the road again'

Jon Bon Jovi is reportedly preparing to hit the road one last time with a farewell tour after undergoing vocal cord surgery.

Radar Online reported that the 63-year-old celebrated American singer-songwriter and guitarist has been working to recover his voice after healing from vocal cord surgery and is getting ready to organize a farewell tour.

Advertisement

A well-placed insider from the music industry told the outlet, "Jon's voice is finally strong enough to hit the road again.”

The source added, "For a while, there were real fears he couldn't do it. But he's put in the work, and now he's ready. Fans are going to lose their minds."

"He's not going out half-strength. He's going out on top,” one of his long-time pals said.

For those unaware, the Blaze of Glory crooner’s singing suffered for several years due to issues in his vocal cords, and to get rid of it, he underwent surgery in the summer of 2022.

In 2024, Jovi gave an interview where he explained, "I was overusing it. Even though I'm trained and I have studied the craft for these 40 years, eventually the body gives out. It's not dissimilar to being an athlete."

The frontman of Bon Jovi added, "The process has been slower than I'd hoped for, but the progress and the process are really doing very well. I'm currently able to sing. For me now, the bar is, can I do two and a half hours a night, four nights a week?"